CHICAGO – Here’s an interesting rule.

Pilots and co-pilots can never have the same meals.

It’s not mandated by federal aviation rules, however, it’s heavily suggested among airlines. That way, should the contents of one in-flight meal cause either the pilot or co-pilot to get sick, the other won’t also be down and out.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss giant omelets and John Travolta’s iconic suit.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.