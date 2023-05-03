CHICAGO — The shoes are so iconic, there is now a movie about it, one that our own Dean Richards reviewed just a few weeks ago.

“Air Jordan,” created for Bulls legend Michael Jordan, have been a staple of the sneaker market for nearly three decades, with many different variations created through the years.

One of those was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday morning as the hosts talked about “Praline Air Jordan” shoes.

Along with that, we also talked about a “Good Life” story, a change in the engagement world, the romance of honeymoons, a royal fruitcake for sale, and more.

You can watch the “9@9” on the May 3 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.