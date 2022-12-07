CHICAGO – While a lot of the talk on the segment remains on Christmas, there was a very interesting topic that drew the attention of the hosts on WGN Morning News.

A nuclear-powered sky hotel? We’ll this very unique getaway was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday as we gave some background information on the concept.

Of course, there were a few Christmas topics, including the length of time needed to grow a tree along with a holiday song from a very popular band.

You can see more on that and a host of other topics in this edition of the “9@9” on December 7th in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.