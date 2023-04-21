CHICAGO — Stress is almost an inevitable part of a job, but companies are giving their employees a chance to get their minds right more often.

Over the past few years, the number of mental health days that employees can take has increased as businesses recognize the importance of the total wellbeing of a person.

Naturally, this seems like a pretty good thing to the hosts of WGN Morning News, and they discussed that on the “9@9” on Friday morning.

Along with this new trend, the hosts talked about sparkle jeans, blue bathing suits, side effects of Ozempic, and a memorable moment from a Bulls fan 30 years ago.

