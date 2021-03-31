9 @ 9: Urinal flies, cow burps, the ‘Gray Man’

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
9. Mets new owner open to having “Bobby Bonilla Day” at the ballpark
8. Custom ping pong tables
7. Strategy to make sure no one takes seat next to you
6. The “Gray Man” of South Carolina
5. Video of guys getting hit in the crotch
4. Christie Brinkley at 65
3. Those pesky cow burps
2. The great “urinal fly”
1. “Stomp” and the Globetrotters