9 @ 9: Built-in underpants, owner of the Raiders and that time Disney ‘kidnapped’ Nixon

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
9. That time Disney “kidnapped” Nixon
8. Mike Ilitch’s story
7. Russia’s lost crown jewels
6. Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders
5. The city with the longest name — good luck pronouncing this one
4. All about Eve Hewson
3. “My kettle has turned into Dave Grohl”
2. Built-in underpants from Birddogs
1. Keith Harris & Orville — AGAIN