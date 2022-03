(WFRV) - A suspect on his way to the Brown County Jail escaped a transportation officer at Chicago O'Hare Airport when the officer turned away to get the arrestee food.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, on March 8 around 1:30 p.m., they were told by REDI Transports of Green Bay that 31-year-old Tyler James Martinez had escaped their custody. Martinez escaped their custody while inside the Chicago O'Hare Airport.