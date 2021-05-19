9 @ 9: Mayor Bill de Blasio gets roasted for wearing this outfit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/WFLA) — A man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping in the Florida Panhandle that was captured on video, deputies say.

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies say a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop in West Pensacola around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance cameras captured it driving past her several times.