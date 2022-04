Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9! It’s a countdown of the most ridiculous stories we could possibly find each day. We laugh, discuss, argue and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

9. Kawaii culture

8. Single-use denim

7. Doodle dogs

6. Men should pay on first date

5. Sour pucker

4. What is the “cream” in Cadbury Creme

3. Two-person showers

2. Hawa Mahal

1. Songs you didn’t know were covers