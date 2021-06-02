9 @ 9: How to pick the perfect watermelon

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
9. You can only maintain so many close friendships
8. “Cluck and Crow” chicken arms
7. Muntz from “Up” was inspired by a real guy
6. High heels again? Be kind to your feet
5. Women less likely to get CPR because people are afraid to touch their chest
4. Coffee ground tips
3. Make your own music box
2. How to pick the perfect watermelon
1. “Tico and the Man” by Frank Maglio