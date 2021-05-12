9 @ 9: Foot peels, millennials don’t use bar soap and a TikTok spaghetti recipe

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
9. Mr. Freeze and his cigar in “Batman and Robin”
8. Toilets of the Swiss Alps
7. Bison carved in clay — 15,000 years ago
6. Unruly airline passengers
5. “The pool punisher”
4. Have you tried a foot peel yet?
3. Why don’t people like bar soap anymore?
2. “The chorus of the 17 year cicada” by BBC Earth
1. Josh and Lisa’s Facebook page: How to make spaghetti