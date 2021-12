NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Convicted rapist Norman Jimmerson has been behind bars for 30 years after raping a woman in Williamsburg, Virginia. Recently, he spoke with the victim of the assault, and she offered him her forgiveness.

Debbie Smith requested the meeting with Jimmerson, 30 years after he attacked her. She said she was ready to forgive him for his actions and needed to speak with him to "know that that forgiveness was absolutely real."