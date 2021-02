CHICAGO SCENE: The first music festival of 2021 is happening this weekend! We're talking to The Smashing Pumpkins' Jimmy Chamberlin and Metro Chicago's Joe Shanahan in learning how you can support your local music venue workers by tuning in to the JBTV Music Television#JBTVFest - over 25 bands and classic performances this weekend with a portion of proceeds benefits the CIVL - Chicago Independent Venue League - The stories shared are the early days of Metro, the Pumpkins and how JBTV blended all of it in that magical way that documents the legacy of the Chicago music scene.

