"We're a neighborhood bar, our neighbors and our friends in the neighborhood are the reason we're still here" said Terry Shinnick. He’s the part of 9 kids that believe in that neighborhood philosophy that’s kept Shinnick’s Pub in business since 1938. The full story starts years before the building at 38th and Union donned the Shinnick name.

The modest brick two flat was constructed in the late 1880s ahead Chicago’s Worlds Columbian Exposition in 1893. The bulk of its early history was under the tutelage of Shallow family. The bar, complete with a Brunswick-Balke-Collender (that still exists today), gave folks visiting the neighboring fair in 1893 a rest bit in the travels to the White City. The Brunswick back bar is one of only a handful left in the word, providing a gateway into Chicago’s storied past. Ownership changed hands a few times but the bulk of the ownership was the Shallow family until 1938.