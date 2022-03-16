Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

9. Crocodile

8. Red headed centipede

7. Statement sandals

6. Ride the wave

5. The Slinger at the Diner Grill

4. An item that will help you if you run from the cops

3. Doppelbanger

2. Guardrail cleaning

1. Nature is scary

Love WGN Morning News? We love you, too. Let’s connect. Never miss a moment. Sign up for WGN Morning News newsletters and have headlines and stories delivered directly to your inbox.