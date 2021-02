CHICAGO SCENE: Family Tree Resale has more than 5,000 square feet of secondhand finds that gives back to the community it serves. These items are cleaned, games and other merchandise are double-checked to have all the pieces. Schedule a private (FREE) shopping appointment if you have a compromised immune system. If you can’t make it to the store– go digitally. They have one of the first online shopping experiences for a thrift store in Chicago.

