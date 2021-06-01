9 @ 9: Burgers were a ‘passing fad’ and why you should eat 2 instead of one

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

9. Justin Timberlake has a bag wax figurine
8. Why Olympic divers shower between dives
7. Civil War era baseball
6. Cheeseburgers used to be “just a passing fad”
5. Super 70s
4. “It’s a Small World” board game
3. Maybe have two burgers instead of one burger and fries
2. A little “light gossip” might be good
1. A parody of the show open

