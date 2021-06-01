9 @ 9: Burgers were a ‘passing fad’ and why you should eat 2 instead of one

CHICAGO — For the first time since the Chicago Department of Public Health began issuing its emergency travel order in July of 2020, no states are in the “orange” tier that would require a quarantine, full vaccination, or a negative COVID test for anyone arriving in Chicago.

Due to improving conditions around the country and the ongoing up-take of the COVID-19 vaccine, no states are above the 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day threshold.