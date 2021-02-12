9 @ 9: Bunny butts and expensive Goop products

Harry Connick Jr. and Katherine Heigl have had a busy beginning to year. They joined us to talk about their new film, Fear of Rain, a thriller focused on a teenage girl with schizophrenia caught in the middle of a neighborhood mystery. "Fear of Rain" is available on streaming services and VOD.

It's the second big project this year from Katherine Heigl who also has a hit show on Netflix called "Firefly Lane."