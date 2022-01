Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

From dating and therapists to more cheesy news promos, today’s top stories are sure to make you giggle.

9. Dating and therapy

8. Bunch bikes

7. Bad taxidermy

6. Acupressure mats

5. Bacon scented wrapping paper

4. King of Piel

3. Derby hats

2. Prehistoric Zoobooks

1. Another cheesy news promo