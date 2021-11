Conagra Brands announced that it is voluntarily recalling four different UPC codes of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages after being alerted to the potential presence of metal fragments and small rocks inside.

The following UPC codes and best by dates were recalled, with all codes having a Case UPC of 20-0-14500-00125-6 and an Item UPC of 00-0-14500-00125-2.