Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

9. An update from the WGN vending machine

8. The whole kit and caboodle

7. Stay here free for a month

6. iPhone feature you need to turn on

5. Flattering men’s shorts

4. Can’t shut up

3. Harry’s house furniture

2. Balls pyramid

1. No. 1 song