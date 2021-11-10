8th annual WGN Morning News virtual food drive Friday, November 19 at the Greater Chicago Food Depository!

CHICAGO, November 10, 2021 — WGN Morning News is hosting its 8th Annual Holiday Food Drive at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Friday, November 19 from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m., sponsored by Jewel-Osco. Tune in to WGN-TV to see Around Town’s Ana Belaval reporting live from the Food Depository on the morning of the virtual food drive. Belaval has recently visited multiple food pantries within the Food Depository’s network to gain a better understanding of the surge in need for food assistance during the pandemic.

This year’s food drive will again be virtual due to the pandemic. With the launch of WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, all online donations will be matched at 50% through the end of 2021. Those matched funds will then be given to the Greater Chicago Food Depository in the form of a grant. The five-hour fundraiser will accept monetary donations until midnight on December 31, 2021. Last year’s virtual food drive raised over $60,000 for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Many families are continuing to experience food insecurity because of the pandemic. As a result, the Food Depository’s network of food pantries and similar programs are still serving at rates far above pre-COVID levels. Viewers are encouraged to donate early at:

