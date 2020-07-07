7-year-old Lombard girl providing masks for the homeless, with an even bigger goal in mind

oliviadrucares.com

Andrew Tyler of Lombard has shared stories about being homeless for a time as a teenager in Minnesota with his 7-year-old daughter, Olivia. Now Olivia is working through her nonprofit organization, OliviaDruCares, to donate masks to homeless people and raise money to open a hotel where they can come and go.

OliviaDruCares, the name of the charity, started selling masks online for $5 at https://www.oliviadrucares.com/. For each mask the charity sells, it donates one to the homeless.