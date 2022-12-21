CHICAGO – The holidays can bring out the best and the worst in people, including those who you work with on a daily basis.

So who are the worst kind of co-workers during the holidays?

That was one of the items featured on Wednesday’s edition of the “6@6” on WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their thoughts n the topic.

In keeping with the Christmas theme, there was also a discussion on the Grinch along with the ugliest of all holiday sweaters.

You can watch this edition of “6@6” on December 21’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.