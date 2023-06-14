CHICAGO — Is it possible that there can be one color that’s more popular on social media than the rest?

There are scientists out there who believe that’s the case.

The hosts on WGN Morning News talked about why one color is often used the most, and there are a number of reasons why on Wednesday’s “6@6.”

Along with that, we also talked about s’mores,”skater boy” vibe, the world’s smallest restaurant, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from June 14’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.