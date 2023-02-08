CHICAGO – There is a term that’s gained some popularity on TikTok that refers to a status that some would find very desirable.

“DINKWAD” stands for double income, no kids, with a dog, which is something a few couples find a desirable status in 2023.

What did the hosts of WGN Morning News think?

Well they discussed that during the “6@6” on Wednesday morning and whether they find the lifestyle desirable. They also talked about Snickers stuffed dates, stolen Volvos, and dog dentists.

You can watch the full “6@6” from February 8 in the video above.

