CHICAGO — The style of hot dogs in Chicago is well known by people inside and outside of the city, and one product is trying to bring the experience to those around the country.

Zesti has released what they call “Windy City Sauce,” which attempts to capture the spirit of the Chicago Hot Dog in a bottle.

The hosts gave their thoughts on this product during the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with “Windy City Sauce,” the hosts discussed the “Crime of the Century,” the longest golf course, plants that are good for mental health, and more during the segment.

