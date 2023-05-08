CHICAGO — We’re looking at some of the most unique spring traditions from around the world.

In Poland, it’s the “drowning of the pagan goddess Marzanna.”

She’s associated with death, plague, winter and rebirth. And according to Polish tradition, Marzanna’s power diminishes in the spring.

So every year in towns across Poland, they build straw replicas of Marzanna.

They adorn her with lots of ribbons and jewels and parade her through town before lighting her on fire and tossing her into the water.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss the Stargazer, going out top and where all those missing sock end up.

