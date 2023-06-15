CHICAGO — Furore is a small village on the Amalfi coast. It’s hidden in a fjord. Years and years ago it was a small settlement, overlooking the sea.

But the paths and stairs that led to the village weren’t visible from the coastline and were hidden to the average visitor.

So unless you knew about it, you couldn’t find it.

That’s how Furore got the nickname, “the village that doesn’t exist.”

