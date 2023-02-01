CHICAGO – There are many tests out there to find out more about someone’s mindset, but not all of them involve a Disney character.

But the “Pooh Pathology Test” is an exception as this unique exam matches a person’s personality with a Winnie-The-Pooh character.

This made for an interesting discussion on the “6@6” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News with the hosts as they gave their opinions on this test. They also talked about social jetlag, a travel hack involving a hotel room safe, and a few salad tips as well.

You can watch this “6@6” from the February 1 show in the video above.

