CHICAGO – They are a lot of imitation foods out there and, at one time, that included a very popular fruit.

Fake bananas were a thing in 1940s England during World War II, and the concept of that was one of the points discussed on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with talking about fake bananas, the hosts also discussed Willie Nelson’s house, wisdom teeth, Ladybugs, and some advice given by people in their 90s.

You can watch the entire “6@6” segment from January 17’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.