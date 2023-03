CHICAGO – Whether we like it or not, low rise jeans are back.

They never really went away, but for a while there, high waisted denim was a big deal.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss the Netherlands, proper teeth brushing, and break up therapy.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.