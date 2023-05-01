CHICAGO — If you thought “duh” originated in the 80’s you’d be wrong.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary: “duh” actually originated in 1943. It was used in a Warner Brothers cartoon: Merrie Melodies, starring Bugs Bunny.

And according to Merriam Webster: the original definition of the word was “an actual or feigned ignorance or stupidity.”

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss ice baths and dinner in a space balloon.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.