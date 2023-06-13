CHICAGO — Bakers are always getting creative with treats to serve customers, and there is a new item that’s catching people’s attention.

It’s something many in the United States haven’t seen before, but perhaps this new treat will be here soon.

The “Crubik” is the latest in hot bakery foods and we talked about that on the WGN Morning News’s “6@6” on Tuesday morning as the hosts gave their thoughts on that.

We also discussed the Leaning Tower of Pisa, high-rise men’s pants, dog perfumes, best nude beaches, and more in the 6 a.m. hour.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the June 13 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.