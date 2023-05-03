CHICAGO — It’s a wonder of nature that’s fitting of its name.

That’s Mount Thor in Auyuittuq National Park in Canada which has an elevation of 5,495 ft. It’s rarely been climbed and if someone were to fall from the top, it would take 30 full seconds for someone to hit the ground.

This impressive mountain was one of the things discussed on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday as the hosts talked about one team that was actually able to conquer the challenge of climbing “Thor.”

We also talked about a “forever” sponge, signs your partner is cheating with you on someone from work, an unusual airline advertisement, and more.

You can watch the entire “6@6 from May 3’s show in the video above.

