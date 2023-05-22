CHICAGO — The earliest kiss happened way earlier than we thought.

According to researchers at Oxford, the earliest recorded kiss took place 4,500 years ago.

Up until recently, we though it happened around 3,500 years ago.

But turns out, the Mesopotamians left behind clay tablets showing nude couples kissing and engaging in other intimate activities.

And while this sounds very romantic, it could also help show the link between kissing and the very unromantic spread of human viruses all those years ago.

