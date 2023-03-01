CHICAGO – Perhaps the best way to start your day is to enjoy a piece of fruit as you get washed up for your day.

There is a trend on TikTok now in which people are eating oranges in the shower, as the hashtag #ShowerOrange has taken off. Well this is no secret to Paul Konrad, who talked glowingly about having the treat in the morning while getting ready for the day.

That topic was part of Wednesday’s “6@6” on WGN Morning News as the hosts weighed in on this shower treat.

Also on the segment was a discussion on the old-timey word “blobber,” toxic positivity, fancy Paris toilets, and more.

You can watch the entire “6@6” segment from the March 1 show in the video above.

