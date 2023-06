CHICAGO — This adorable stuffed panda is a breathing guide.

Once you’re ready for bed, prop him up next to you or on your stomach, or hug him close and follow his lead as he breathes in and out.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss the Hamptons, bed rotting, and and black rain frogs.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.