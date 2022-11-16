CHICAGO – Could you imagine a machine that would cook a hot dog and a bun?

Well, believe it or not, it did exist!

This retro toaster was one of the many topics discussed on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday. Along with this piece of technology, the hosts also discussed the origins of sweet potato casserole, “tramp stamps,” and a former pasta factory that you can now live in.

Watch all of this in the “6@6” from the November 16th show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.