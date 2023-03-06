CHICAGO – If you were a kid in the 1990s, there is a shot that you had one of these very unique shirts in your wardrobe.

While they didn’t last long, “Hypercolor” shirts were the range for a bit during the decade as people could turn their thirds different colors by just touching it.

While it’s been 30 years since their heyday, the hosts of WGN Morning News decided to remember these unique shirts on the “6@6” on Monday morning.

They also discussed Birkenstocks, a rare bug, breakup songs, and more during the segment to start the week.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the March 6 show in the video above.

