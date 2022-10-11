CHICAGO – If you want to have an office feel at home, there is a way that you can make that happen.

Steelcase.com has come up with a “Pop-Up Office” pod to give you a little privacy to do work wherever you live. That is one of a few topics that were discussed on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday.

Larry, Robin, Morgan, and Pat also discussed the term “relationship escalator,” a new shoe trend along with a compact car from the 1970s in this edition of the segment in the 6 AM hour of the show.

You can watch the entire “6@6” in the video above.

