CHICAGO — A woman somehow became the “go-to cake person” at her law office.

It started when she bought a few cakes here and there for her friends.

And somehow morphed into people leaning on her to pick up a cake every time someone had a birthday.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Barbie Fashion, cheesy martinis and life after influencing.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.