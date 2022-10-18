CHICAGO – It’s a common meal for many people that’s traditionally easy to prepare and cost-effective.

But sometimes even ramen needs to be kicked up a notch.

This next level version of the dish was the first thing featured on Tuesday morning’s edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News along with the trend of babies being wrapped in beige clothing for photos.

The hosts also discussed the curious case of a dog watcher doing a number of loads of laundry along with a discovery about the Bermuda Triangle during the segment on October 18th.

You can watch this edition of “6@6” in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.