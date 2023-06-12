CHICAGO — It’s the summer of mermaidcore.

It was around a few seasons ago, but thanks to the little mermaid starring Halle Bailey, it’s having another go-around.

The mermaid is such an easy trend to embrace. Think, pearly, iridescent nails. Sleek, slicked back hair, a la the “wet look” and of course seafoam blues and greens.

Here’s the thing about mermaidcore. Don’t be a try-hard. If you’re gonna do “sea glass” nails, you don’t need a matchy-matchy dress.

