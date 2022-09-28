CHICAGO – The 6 AM hour on WGN Morning News on Thursday had something for everyone with a little bit of a fall twist.

Larry, Robin, and Paul took a look at jeans of the future, some “spooky” beer that features a classic horror movie character, and a unique treat that features a condiment that everyone loves.

You can see all of this in this edition of “6@6” along with a unique piece of clothing for fans turtles by clicking on the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.