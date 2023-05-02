CHICAGO — We’re looking at insect stings and which ones hurt the most.

There was a guy named Justin Schmidt and he was an entomologist.

He called himself “The King of Sting.”

He did the research, the hard way – he let himself get stung.

And he put together a list, describing all the different stings and how they feel, which he called the Schmidt Pain Index.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss “fating”, Gibson Girls, and the Royals’ last name.

