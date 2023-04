CHICAGO – We’ve got tips on staying focused at work when you’re tired.

Be strategic. Only do what you have to do for the day.

Once you tackle that, you can move onto the other emails, phone calls or projects.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Star Trek uniforms, egg yolk painting, and voice notes.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.