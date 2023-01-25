CHICAGO – If you look at the headline of this story, you might immediately think of a segment from WGN Morning News that aired on January 17.

That’s when Pat Tomasulo decided to host a segment about the times he felt were appropriate to use fart sounds on the show.

But this wasn’t the case on Wednesday, for Pat was really talking about cutting cheese, the food, the proper way.

That explanation was the highlight of Wednesday morning’s 6@6 on the show as the hosts also talked about Dolly Parton, the morning “two-minute rule,” dog Crocs, along with pajama jeans.

You can watch the entire “6@6” segment from the January 25 show in the video above.

