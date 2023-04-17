CHICAGO — Your makeup brushes are filthy.

Some cosmetic scientists did a new study. Turns out, those brushes you use to apply your blush or eye shadow are dirtier than toilet seats.

All of that bacteria can lead to skin breakouts and in more serious cases, infections.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends cleaning your brushes every seven to ten days.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss package rooms, offensive emails, and the return of barrettes.

