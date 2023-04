CHICAGO — Someone posted Haribo’s flavor code on reddit.

And candy fans are shocked to learn the secret behind Haribo’s green gummy bear.

It’s not green apple, or lime, or even watermelon.

It’s strawberry flavored.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Coachella lies, reheating steak and human-grade dog food.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.